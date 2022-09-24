J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 26,537 iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 26,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYJ. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 3,295.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 347,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,163,000 after purchasing an additional 13,382 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,559,000.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYJ stock opened at $85.87 on Friday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.05 and a fifty-two week high of $158.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.52.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

