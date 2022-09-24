J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New $35,000 Investment in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 132,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth $43,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth $57,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $92.00 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $91.17 and a 12-month high of $143.22. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.40). Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas J. Aaron acquired 1,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,219.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $552,934.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas J. Aaron bought 1,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.33 per share, with a total value of $99,219.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,934.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.66 per share, with a total value of $49,296.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,528.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading

