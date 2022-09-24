J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 27,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMN. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 217.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $72.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.04. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $70.64 and a one year high of $129.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.43.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 33.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.53.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

