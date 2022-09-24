Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Boosted by Fusion Capital LLC

Fusion Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 3.1% of Fusion Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,091,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,726,000 after purchasing an additional 78,540 shares during the last quarter. William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,684,000. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,677,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,750,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.78.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ opened at $166.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $438.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.11.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.79%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.