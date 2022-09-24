Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,172,929,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,021,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,217,654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982,885 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,109.4% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,954,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627,424 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,141,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,205,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358,478 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,677,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,750,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $166.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.61. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.79%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.78.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

