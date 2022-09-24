JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $44,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $47,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $109.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $106.06 and a one year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

