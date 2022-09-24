JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Youngs Advisory Group Inc.

Youngs Advisory Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $44,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $47,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.9 %
JPM stock opened at $109.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $106.06 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
