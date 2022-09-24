Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Clorox during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clorox stock opened at $141.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.18. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $186.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 126.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Clorox from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Clorox to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $130.67.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

