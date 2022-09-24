Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 6,108 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,207 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter worth $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 85.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 7.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock opened at $10.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.28. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $12.00.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

