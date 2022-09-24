Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth about $67,000. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Insider Transactions at Innovative Industrial Properties

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.22 per share, with a total value of $94,220.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 212,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,003,659.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Price Performance

Shares of IIPR opened at $92.07 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.47 and a twelve month high of $288.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 55.21, a quick ratio of 55.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $70.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.50 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 54.07% and a return on equity of 8.01%. Research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 137.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Compass Point upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.60.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

(Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.