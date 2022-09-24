Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $231,000 Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.0% during the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRWD. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.71.

CRWD opened at $160.39 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of -213.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.83 and its 200 day moving average is $185.76.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,893.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,144,131.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $1,750,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,751,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,144,131.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,114 shares of company stock valued at $20,787,583. 6.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

