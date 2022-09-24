Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $242,000 in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 110,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 32,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 59,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $291,000.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MLPX opened at $37.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.53. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $33.20 and a 12 month high of $45.94.

