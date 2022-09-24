Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCS Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 9,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 77,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 15.6% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BXMT opened at $27.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.24. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 44.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.64%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total transaction of $65,149.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,026.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $65,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,026.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $27,857.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,418,222.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,167 shares of company stock worth $118,828 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

