Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,536 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,536 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Universal Display by 42.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 838,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,006,000 after purchasing an additional 249,377 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Universal Display by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $712,274,000 after purchasing an additional 241,855 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Universal Display by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,388,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,102,000 after purchasing an additional 128,230 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Universal Display by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,392,000 after purchasing an additional 124,660 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,309,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,455,000 after buying an additional 117,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLED opened at $97.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.46. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $95.65 and a 1-year high of $193.86.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $136.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.21 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 31.80% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

In other Universal Display news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 10,366 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.21, for a total transaction of $1,194,266.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,932,066.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OLED. Bank of America downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Universal Display from $175.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Universal Display from $175.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Display presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.30.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

