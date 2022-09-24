Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes $101,000 Position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Paramount Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 128,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 885.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 490,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 441,003 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Paramount Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $473,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Paramount Group by 77.1% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 172,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 75,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Paramount Group during the fourth quarter worth about $667,000. 59.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Paramount Group Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSE:PGRE opened at $6.43 on Friday. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $11.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 321.66 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.51.

Paramount Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,550.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet cut Paramount Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Paramount Group from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Paramount Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

Paramount Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.