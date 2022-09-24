Kwmg LLC Has $1.46 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,700 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 5,525.0% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 18,263.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416,445 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple in the second quarter worth $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 363.6% in the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL opened at $150.43 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.32 and a 200-day moving average of $155.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Apple from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.68.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

