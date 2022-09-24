Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC Purchases 272 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.6% of Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,157,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,606,000 after purchasing an additional 179,052 shares during the last quarter. William Allan LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $879,000. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 46,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $605,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,441,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:JPM opened at $109.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.03. The company has a market capitalization of $320.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $106.06 and a 1-year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

