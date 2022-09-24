Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,373 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 735.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $44.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.72 and a 200 day moving average of $54.39. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $43.88 and a 12 month high of $77.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $83.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $71.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.90.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

