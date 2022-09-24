Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors decreased its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 76.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $864,884.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,682 shares in the company, valued at $6,702,308.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRO. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $21.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.48. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.38 and a 200 day moving average of $25.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 7.58%.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

