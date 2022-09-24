Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAR. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $335,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,452,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in Marriott International by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Marriott International by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $137.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $195.90.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 22.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Marriott International to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Marriott International to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Marriott International to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.71.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

