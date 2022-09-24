McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $8,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.6% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.6% during the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Argus cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays cut their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of MKC opened at $76.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $74.96 and a 12-month high of $107.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.73.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 58.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $893,375.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Articles

