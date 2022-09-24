Mechanics Bank Trust Department Raises Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $109.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $320.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $106.06 and a 12 month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

