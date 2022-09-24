MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 525,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,324,000 after purchasing an additional 8,163 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 39,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $14,346,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 18,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

NYSE MTG opened at $13.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44. MGIC Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.38 and a fifty-two week high of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

MGIC Investment Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This is a positive change from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

A number of analysts have commented on MTG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised MGIC Investment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America raised MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MGIC Investment to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.