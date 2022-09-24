Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Lowered to $63.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

MU has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Micron Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $96.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Mizuho lowered Micron Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.93.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $50.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.71 and a 200-day moving average of $65.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $48.45 and a twelve month high of $98.45.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 144.9% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 912.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 46.7% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

