Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Raised by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,625 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 3.6% of Cooper Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 125,128 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,083,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,172,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Microsoft by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,022,280 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,689,093,000 after buying an additional 242,369 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,758,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,911,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $280.50 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.77.

Insider Activity

Microsoft Stock Performance

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $237.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $235.20 and a 52-week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.73%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

