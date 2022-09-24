Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Piscataqua Savings Bank’s Largest Position

Piscataqua Savings Bank trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,531 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 6.2% of Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tobam grew its holdings in Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.77.

MSFT stock opened at $237.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.39. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $235.20 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. The business had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.73%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

