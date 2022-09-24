Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by SAM Advisors LLC

SAM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,982 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.8% of SAM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. SAM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,401,940,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after buying an additional 20,553,188 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after buying an additional 8,108,943 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after buying an additional 5,648,095 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,872,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Fundamental Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $280.50 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.77.

MSFT stock opened at $237.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.39. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $235.20 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. The business had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

