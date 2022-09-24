Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 102,961 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,819 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 4.7% of Canandaigua National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $26,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 134,115 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,237,000 after buying an additional 7,210 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 12.6% in the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% in the first quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 22.9% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 27,038 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 41.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147,385 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $45,441,000 after buying an additional 43,189 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Fundamental Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $280.50 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.77.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $237.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $267.27 and a 200 day moving average of $272.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $235.20 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

