Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Decreased by BTR Capital Management Inc.

BTR Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,169 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 5.1% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $35,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 125,128 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,083,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,172,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,022,280 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,689,093,000 after buying an additional 242,369 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,758,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,911,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

Microsoft Price Performance

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $237.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $267.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.39. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $235.20 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

