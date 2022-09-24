Minot Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,834 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.4% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $24,401,940,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after acquiring an additional 20,553,188 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108,943 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after buying an additional 5,648,095 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $11,872,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MSFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.77.

Microsoft stock opened at $237.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.39. The company has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $235.20 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

