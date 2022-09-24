MU Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 640 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

MU Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,790 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 4.1% of MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648,095 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $43,313,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,306 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $24,401,940,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,181,533 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,231,292,000 after purchasing an additional 584,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of MSFT opened at $237.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $235.20 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $267.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.39.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.77.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Microsoft



Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

