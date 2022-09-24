My Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires 9,006 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,363.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,387 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,006 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. William Allan LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,628 shares of company stock worth $9,802,599 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Mizuho lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $163.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.61.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $113.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 102.00, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

