Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1,849.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,854 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ERN LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,273,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,867 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,652,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,696 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $477,000. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,398 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NSC stock opened at $217.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.03. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $216.03 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The company has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on NSC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $306.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.