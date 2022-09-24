Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 305,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,406 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $8,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 291.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 9,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $24.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.79. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $31.87.

