Nvest Financial LLC Lowers Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Nvest Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,678 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,031,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,962,374,000 after buying an additional 2,440,030 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,542,114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,154,022,000 after buying an additional 1,504,897 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,602,043,000 after buying an additional 2,659,845 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,928,211,000 after buying an additional 5,527,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,615,166 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,167,253,000 after buying an additional 518,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $183.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $347.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.77 and its 200 day moving average is $206.94. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.23 and a twelve month high of $236.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.64.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

