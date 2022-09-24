Nvest Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Nvest Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,678 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 7,265 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 5,066 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,617,902 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $350,631,000 after buying an additional 78,108 shares during the period. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,075,000. Harbour Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 6,979 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,303 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Price Performance

Visa stock opened at $183.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $347.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $205.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.94. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.23 and a 12-month high of $236.96.

Visa Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.64.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

