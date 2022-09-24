O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 817.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $449,778,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 491.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 508,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $348,144,000 after purchasing an additional 422,371 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 386,822 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at $194,291,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 29.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $759,715,000 after purchasing an additional 254,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total transaction of $217,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,968.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total transaction of $217,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,968.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $5,001,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 294,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,207,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,444 shares of company stock worth $37,192,687. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $635.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Guggenheim upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive to $823.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Stephens upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $758.43.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $688.23 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $562.90 and a fifty-two week high of $750.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $707.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $673.30. The firm has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.99.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.62 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

