Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Purchased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 104,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $907,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 19.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 102,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 16,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 252.9% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 42,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 30,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $1,243,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,918,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,089,134.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 105,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $1,163,194.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,911,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,064,553.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $1,243,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,918,506 shares in the company, valued at $19,089,134.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 331,187 shares of company stock worth $3,267,761 in the last ninety days. 13.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of -27.41 and a beta of 3.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.83. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $28.76.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.72 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

