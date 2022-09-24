Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 857,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,922 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $7,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,931,000 after buying an additional 28,563,749 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,158,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,965,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,221,000 after buying an additional 2,213,503 shares during the last quarter. Sozo Ventures GP I L.P. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,436,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $19,124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.41 and a beta of 3.89. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $28.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.83.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.72 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 37,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $341,099.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,923,852 shares in the company, valued at $17,699,438.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 37,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $304,330.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,874,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,255,149.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 37,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $341,099.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,923,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,699,438.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 331,187 shares of company stock worth $3,267,761 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

