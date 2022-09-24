Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Lowers Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,874 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.4% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its position in Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $1,535,000. Tobam grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Microsoft Trading Down 1.3 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.77.

MSFT opened at $237.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $267.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $235.20 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.73%.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

