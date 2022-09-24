Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,708 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,508 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Paylocity by 26.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Paylocity by 101.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Paylocity by 7.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,042 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Broadleaf Partners LLC increased its stake in Paylocity by 0.3% in the first quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 22,313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $236.58 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $152.01 and a 12-month high of $314.49. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 146.95 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $237.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $228.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $274.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paylocity

In other Paylocity news, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total value of $174,736.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total transaction of $174,736.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 33,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,671,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 775,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,177,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,223 shares of company stock valued at $48,456,773 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

About Paylocity

(Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.