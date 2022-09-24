PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Decreased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,277 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in PayPal were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,427,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,920,558,000 after buying an additional 349,411 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,254,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,050,097,000 after buying an additional 2,266,699 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PayPal by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,489,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,766,966,000 after buying an additional 1,257,110 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 32,006,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,701,565,000 after buying an additional 2,018,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,323,000 after buying an additional 2,308,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Down 0.8 %

PayPal stock opened at $86.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.58 billion, a PE ratio of 49.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.55. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $278.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Susquehanna lowered shares of PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

