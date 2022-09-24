PFG Advisors Acquires New Position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the first quarter worth $725,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 2.5% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 44,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the first quarter worth $4,295,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the first quarter worth $1,037,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the first quarter worth $147,000.

NYSEAMERICAN BLE opened at $10.12 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.85.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

