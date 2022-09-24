PFG Advisors Acquires Shares of 3,555 National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFG. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 6,868.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,305,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $83,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,795 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,298,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $504,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,192 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,208,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $701,355,000 after purchasing an additional 822,589 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 160.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 404,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,782,000 after purchasing an additional 249,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 408,074 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,092,000 after purchasing an additional 219,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank restated an “assumes” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

NYSE:NFG opened at $64.55 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $51.11 and a 12 month high of $75.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.32%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

