PFG Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SMMD. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,401,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 22.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,298,000 after buying an additional 86,243 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 198.1% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 101,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after buying an additional 67,490 shares during the last quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,837,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,712,000.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Price Performance

BATS:SMMD opened at $50.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.76. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 12 month low of $38.91 and a 12 month high of $45.72.

