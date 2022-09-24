PFG Advisors Buys New Shares in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO)

PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALCO. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Alico in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Alico in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Alico in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alico in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Alico by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Alico alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on ALCO shares. TheStreet cut shares of Alico from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Alico Stock Performance

Alico stock opened at $31.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.82. Alico, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.85 and a twelve month high of $43.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $234.97 million, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.59.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.27). Alico had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 34.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alico, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alico Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. Alico’s payout ratio is 46.40%.

Alico Profile

(Get Rating)

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.