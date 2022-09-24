PFG Advisors Buys New Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 550,214 shares in the company, valued at $133,597,461.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,619,248 shares of company stock valued at $393,239,506 in the last ninety days. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:STZ opened at $231.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.59 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52. The stock has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.41.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on STZ shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.73.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

See Also

