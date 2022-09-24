PFG Advisors Decreases Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

PFG Advisors lowered its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,528 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Plug Power were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Plug Power by 18.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 76,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 11,814 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Plug Power by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Plug Power by 3.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 153,633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,395,000 after buying an additional 5,707 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of PLUG opened at $22.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 9.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10. Plug Power Inc. has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $46.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.31 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 105.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLUG shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Plug Power from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Plug Power from $20.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Plug Power from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Plug Power from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.39.

About Plug Power

(Get Rating)

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.