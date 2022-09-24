PFG Advisors Decreases Stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT)

PFG Advisors lowered its position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,417 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 453.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 256,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 210,094 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $5,000,000. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,004,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 21,229 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 279,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after acquiring an additional 20,394 shares during the period.

VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSEARCA MORT opened at $12.78 on Friday. VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a 52 week low of $12.42 and a 52 week high of $19.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.15.

