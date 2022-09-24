PFG Advisors Has $207,000 Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,257 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Salesforce were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.12.

Salesforce Trading Down 2.1 %

CRM opened at $147.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.44 and its 200-day moving average is $178.38. The company has a market cap of $147.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 272.24, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.79 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $392,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,061,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,463,244. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Salesforce news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $96,583.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 17,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,949.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $392,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,061,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,463,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,246 shares of company stock worth $12,337,917 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

